GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a growth of 340.5% from the February 28th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,861,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCP stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 153,448,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,693,453. GNCC Capital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

