Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $429,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

