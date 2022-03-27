Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $753,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.10% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 174.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 218.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 882,393 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $11,861,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 507,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 153.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 284,732 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $11.66 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.