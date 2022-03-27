Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 13,110 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 92.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 26.7% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

