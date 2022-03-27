Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 255 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $244.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

