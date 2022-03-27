Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.