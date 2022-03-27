Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $22.47

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $22.99. Golar LNG shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 59,785 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

