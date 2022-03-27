Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Short Interest Update

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GFX opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

