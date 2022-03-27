Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOGGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 768,152 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $6.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

