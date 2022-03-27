Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 768,152 shares.The stock last traded at $6.76 and had previously closed at $6.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

