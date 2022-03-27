Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

GEM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 213,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,690. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

