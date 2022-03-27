Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GHM. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.18.

GHM opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

