Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphite Bio (GRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.