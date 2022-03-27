Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GRAY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of GRAY opened at $1.30 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

