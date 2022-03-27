Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 450 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,123,000 after buying an additional 533,075 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 511,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

