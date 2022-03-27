Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $416,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

