Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $165.27 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.54.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

