Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

