Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.