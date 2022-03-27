GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $8.28 on Friday. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.
GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GREE (GREZF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GREE (GREZF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.