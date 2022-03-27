GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF opened at $8.28 on Friday. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

