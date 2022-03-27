Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating) will post $326.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the highest is $345.94 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,092. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.