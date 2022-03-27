Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will post $326.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the highest is $345.94 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,092. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.