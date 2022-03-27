Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $687.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $553.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

