Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $687.73 Million

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $687.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.00 million. Green Plains posted sales of $553.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32.
About Green Plains (Get Rating)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.