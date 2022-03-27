GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.56. 75,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 47,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$191.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.87.

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.1906977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

