Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 22,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 120,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.15 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

Group Ten Metals Company Profile (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

