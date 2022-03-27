Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 22,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 120,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.15 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.
Group Ten Metals Company Profile (CVE:PGE)
Further Reading
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Group Ten Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Ten Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.