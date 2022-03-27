Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.57

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.57 and traded as high as C$39.54. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.02, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$944.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

