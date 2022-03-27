Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTHP opened at $0.67 on Friday. Guided Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

