Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aramark by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 206,405 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,556,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,447,000 after acquiring an additional 228,524 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 266.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

