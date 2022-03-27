Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,200 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, hitting $99.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $173.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,762. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.