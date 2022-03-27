Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,612 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. 11,312,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,003,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

