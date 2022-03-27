Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 54,942 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,942 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 26.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 898,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.56. 14,575,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,214,576. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

