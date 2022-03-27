Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 440,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,697. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.