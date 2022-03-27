GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXII. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,687,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,733,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

