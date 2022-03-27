GXChain Market Capitalization Reaches $120.70 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. GXChain has a market cap of $120.70 million and $6.38 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,897,263 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

