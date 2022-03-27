Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.73 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

