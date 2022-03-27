Handshake (HNS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $490,913.00

Handshake (HNS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Handshake has a market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $490,913.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,584.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.18 or 0.07054358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00279142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.28 or 0.00803589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00102711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013267 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.54 or 0.00472224 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.04 or 0.00450911 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 477,309,638 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

