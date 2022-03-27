Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 795.3% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
About Hang Lung Properties
