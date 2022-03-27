Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 795.3% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

