Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.64. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

