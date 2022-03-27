Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY remained flat at $$197.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $198.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

