Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Harsco stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 342,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $972.03 million, a PE ratio of -306.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Harsco has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Harsco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after purchasing an additional 160,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

