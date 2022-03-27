Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Trading Up 1.1%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

