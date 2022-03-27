HC Wainwright Cuts ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target to $12.00

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.34 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $13.02.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ReneSola by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.