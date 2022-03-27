Head-To-Head Analysis: HF Sinclair (DINO) vs. Its Competitors

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Petroleum refining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HF Sinclair to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

This table compares HF Sinclair and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion $558.32 million 11.56 HF Sinclair Competitors $64.33 billion $3.44 billion 17.23

HF Sinclair’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Petroleum refining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% HF Sinclair Competitors 4.23% 5.07% 3.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HF Sinclair and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 1 0 2.50 HF Sinclair Competitors 713 2932 3658 225 2.45

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. As a group, “Petroleum refining” companies have a potential upside of 13.83%. Given HF Sinclair’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

HF Sinclair peers beat HF Sinclair on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.