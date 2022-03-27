Head-To-Head Analysis: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) & Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) and Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley and Ziegler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 9 10 0 2.53 Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus target price of $106.69, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Ziegler Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Ziegler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Ziegler Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $61.12 billion 2.71 $15.03 billion $8.03 11.50 Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 24.60% 15.46% 1.31% Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, which provides secured lending facilities and financing for sales and trading customers, and asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage and investment advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ziegler Companies (Get Rating)

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.