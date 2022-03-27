Head to Head Comparison: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) & Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) and Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Tempest Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 6.93 $24.93 million $0.43 40.93 Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tempest Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Tempest Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals 17.84% 9.49% 8.09% Tempest Therapeutics N/A -98.82% -68.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Tempest Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tempest Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Tempest Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 871.13%. Given Tempest Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempest Therapeutics is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Tempest Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

