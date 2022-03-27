HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($61.54) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.83 ($77.84).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €52.02 ($57.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.66. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.01 ($51.66) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($89.05).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

