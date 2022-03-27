Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.00

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 115.80 ($1.52), with a volume of 14495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.40 ($1.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTWS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 202.80 ($2.67).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.