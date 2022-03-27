Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Lyft comprises about 1.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 9.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $37.51. 3,393,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,515. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

