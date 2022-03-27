Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises about 1.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 14.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,640 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $563,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,515. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

