Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 20,000 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 109.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 12.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 401,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

