Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 89,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 87,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.
Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)
Featured Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.