Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 89,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 87,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

