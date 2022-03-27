HempCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $472.00 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $472.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 69.6% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,676.63 or 0.99828206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002037 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,617,019 coins and its circulating supply is 265,481,869 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.